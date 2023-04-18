Putin travels to Kherson to meet Russian troops

"Vladimir Putin visited the Vostok National Guard staff in the Lugansk People's Republic, where he received reports from Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin and other senior officers on the situation in that area," according to the statement.

Putin's visits to the staff of the Dnepr grouping of troops in the Kherson Region and to the Vostok National Guard staff in the Lugansk People's Republic were not prepared in advance, the Kremlin press service said, Sputnik reported.

This was Vladimir Putin's first visit to the LPR and the Kherson Region, which joined Russia after the 2022 referendums.

Earlier in the day, Vladimir Putin visited the staff of the Dnepr grouping of troops in the Kherson Region.

In March, Putin paid a surprise visit to Mariupol, inspecting the city infrastructure and talking to local residents. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin accompanied him during the visit and reported on the progress of construction and restoration work in the city and its vicinity, discussing new residential microdistricts, social, educational and health facilities.

In mid-December 2022, Vladimir Putin visited the joint headquarters of the forces involved in the special military operation.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

