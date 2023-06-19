Canada announces new sanctions against Iran

In continuation of the animosity towards Iran in coordination with the United States and some European states, the Canadian government on Monday announced that the country is imposing additional sanctions against Iran, listing seven individuals from Iran's criminal justice system over alleged "human rights violations."

This is the 12th package of sanctions imposed by Canada against Iran since October 2022.

Since sporadic foreign-backed riots took place in Iran last autumn, Western countries led by the United States started to tighten sanctions against Iran's judicial and other authorities in a bid to continue the riots they had provoked and supported after the sudden death of a young Iranian lady, Mahsa Amini, while in Iran's police custody.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the Western countries' accusations as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to the West's excessive demands in the nuclear talks.

MNA