Sana'a official dismisses Western project to divide Yemen

During the celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the national day for Yemeni unity, the Yemeni official affirmed that "The Western project wants to fragment the Yemeni cohesion," and partition the country as was the case previously. Bin Habtoor added that the project could be traced back to 1994 and is a renewal of old plots.

"Sana'a rejected the American project from its inception, but rather fought this project for eight years and will continue to do so," the head of government underlined, according to Al Mayadeen.

Bin Habtoor expressed his faith in the Yemeni people who have previously resisted Western plans to divide the country.

He also expressed concerns that the Hadramout governorate which is rich in raw materials, could fall prey to Saudi Arabia.

"Hadramout governorate is one of the important regions in Yemen, first because of its wide geography and historical heritage, as well as its location and economic position," the official added.

SKH/PR