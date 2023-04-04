Envoys of Iran, S Arabia, Iraq, Syria hold meeting in Muscat

The Iraqi Ambassador, Qais Saad Al-Amiri announced that he had a quadrilateral meeting with the ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Syria.

The Iraqi envoy told the Omani source that during this meeting he discussed and exchanged views with the Iranian, Syrian, and Saudi envoys about the great opportunities of the regional countries in the shadow of peace established in the region.

Earlier on Thursday, the ambassador of Iran to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh hosted an Iftar ceremony at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Arab country.

The banquet was held with the aim of converging the countries of the West Asian region.

Among the ambassadors who participated in the iftar ceremony of the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, there were the ambassadors of Palestine and Syria to Iraq.

The developments in Saudi-Iranian relations follow seven years of severing the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

