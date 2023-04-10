Saudi, Iranian envoys meet in Oman

The Iranian ambassador to Oman Ali Najafi met with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Oman Abdullah bin Saud Al Anzi in Muscat.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on regional issues.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia in a meeting on Thursday expressed their readiness to develop Tehran-Riyadh relations and implement the existing agreements between the two countries.

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia finally clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and missions within two months.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its embassy in Tehran.

The two sides had held five rounds of negotiations in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad since April 2021.

