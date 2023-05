"The US Army will provide us with Apache helicopters from its own stock, even before signing the contract for the purchase of 96 helicopters. This is a very important capability, which is why I am grateful to Secretary Austin for this decision," he noted, according to Trend News Agency.

The Polish official added that the training of Polish pilots will begin in a few weeks.

These helicopters will be settled in the eastern parts of the country and close to Russia.

