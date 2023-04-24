  1. Sports
Sepahan held by Malavan to fail to go to top of IPL

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Sepahan football team were held 1-1 by Malavan at matchday 27 of the Iran Professional Laegue (IPL) on Monday to leave the top of the table to Persepolis.

The 27th week of the IPL continued on Monday with a exciting match between Sepahan and Malavan which ended with a 1-1 draw.

Sepahan dominated the entire match and scored the first goal in the 60th minute but they received a late goal from Malavan to lose the chance to go to the table of the IPL replacing Tehranian team Perspolis.

Before the match, Sepehan were standing in 12th place with 56 points, above Esteghlal with 55 points and beneath Perspolis with 58 points.

Malavan were in the 12th place with 26 points.

Earlier in the day, Mes Rafsanjan edged past Mes Kerman 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Mohsen Azarbad in the 18th minute.

Aluminum and Zob Ahan also shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Arak.

Yesterday Persepolis won Esteghlal in Tehran derby and moved up to the top of the table with 57 points, two points above Sepahan.

Now, Sepehan remain in second place after Persepolis and above the thrid hopeful Esteghlal with 55 points.

