  1. Sports
Apr 25, 2023, 4:50 PM

Iranian footballer Shirchi dies during game

Iranian footballer Shirchi dies during game

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Iranian young footballer Amirhossein Shirch died of a cardiac arrest on Monday.

The 23-year-old player, a member of the Babolsar football team, passed away in the seventh minute of the match against Naftogaz Gachsaran in the Iran football second tier league.

The player has had a type of heart disease, Majid Pashna, head of the Babolsar football committee, said.

Cardiac arrest is a medical emergency that occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating. It can happen to anyone, including athletes who are physically fit and active.

In football, cardiac arrest can be caused by various factors, such as underlying heart conditions, heat stroke, or traumatic injuries.

MNA/TT

News Code 199896

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News