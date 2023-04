The match was held in the 27th week of the IPL at Arak’s Imam Khomeyni Stadium.

With 35 points, Aluminium Arak FC stand at seventh place in the table of IPL.

Zob Ahan, headed by Mehdi Tartar, sit at ninth place with 31 points.

Yesterday Persepolis won Esteghlal in Tehran derby and moved up to the top of the table with 57 points, two points above Esteghlal and Sepahan.

