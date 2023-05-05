Sepahan temporarily move to top of Iran IPL

Sepahan-e Isfahan won Masjed Soleyman 2-0 to temporarily stand at the top of the Iranian IPL on Friday.

The other hopeful Esteghlal were held 1-1 against Sanat Naft-e Abadan from the southern Iranian Khuzestan province. With the draw, the hopes of Tehranian Blues who are the defending champions for reclaiming the title this year got dimmer.

The other Tehranian giants Persepolis, who are the most hopeful, will play Paykan in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Saturday to have the chance to climb up to the top of the table again.

Only two matchdays are remining to determine the fate of this season's IPL.

KI