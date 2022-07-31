5.5 earthquake reported in Sea of Oman

Institute of Geophysics, University of Tehran said that this earthquake struck on Sunday afternoon. 6:12 PM Tehran Local Time.

This earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km from the ground and longitude 64.01 and latitude 24.93.

The nearest cities to the earthquake epicenter were Sirkan in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province (252 km) and Pishin in the same province (260 km).



This earthquake occurred at a distance of 596 km from Zahedan, the capital of the southeastern Iranian province, and 813 km from Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province.

There are no reports of any tsunami alert.

