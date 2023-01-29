6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 150 km with the epicentre being Tajikistan. It occurred around 12:54 pm and had a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North, Dawn reported.

However, the US Geological Survey said the earthquake’s magnitude was 4.4 with a depth of 32.4 km.

The European-Mediterranian Seismological Centre, an independent tracker of earthquakes through crowdsourced information, also reported that an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 took place near Attock.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The shakes were described by some journalists on Twitter as “very strong”.

MNA/PR