Quake hits Fars Province of Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale shook the Iranian Fars Province here on Tuesday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 09:35 a.m. local time and at the depth of 10 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 55.384 degrees longitude and 27.672 degrees latitude.

The quake took place in Dorz which is located in the central district of Larestan County, Fars Province.

No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damage to the property.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

