Russia's Black Sea Fleet repels drone attack on Sevastopol

The forces of anti-submarine/sabotage defense have eliminated one above-water drone at Sevastopol’s outer anchorage while another one exploded on its own without damaging any facilities, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday, TASS reported.

Earlier, he reported that the Black Sea Fleet was repelling an attack by above-water drones at Sevastopol’s outer anchorage.

"Today, beginning at 3:30 a.m., an attack on Sevastopol was attempted. The situation to date: one above-water drone was eliminated by the anti-submarine/sabotage defense forces, and another one blew up on its own. Everything occurred at the outer anchorage, no facilities have been damaged. Right now it’s quiet in the city but all forces and services remain on alert," he wrote.

Sevastopol is the Black Sea Fleet’s main naval base and the Ukrainian military has attempted to attack it with drones on several occasions over the past few months. One of the latest drone attacks on Sevastopol was conducted on March 22, then the Black Sea Fleet deflected the attack eliminating three targets.

MNA/PR