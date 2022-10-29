Russian navy repels drone attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol

“Today, starting at 04:30 am for several hours, various air defence systems in Sevastopol repelled drone attacks,” Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram early on Saturday. “All UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have been shot down,” he added.

“Today at night, the most massive attack by UAVs and remote-controlled surface vehicles in the waters of the Sevastopol bay was undertaken” since Moscow launched its offensive, Razgozhayev told Russian state media later on Saturday.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that Ukraine has sent 16 drones to attack Russian ships in the Black Sea. According to the Ministry of Defense of Russia, all the drones of the Ukrainian army that were sent to target Russian ships were destroyed.

ZZ/PR