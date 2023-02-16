Two Ukrainian drones shot down over sea in Sevastopol

"[There is] a new attack by Ukrainian drones. Situation update: two drones were shot down over the sea. Our air defense forces and means continue to repel the attack," Razvozhaev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor urged to remain calm, Tass reported.

Sevastopol is the main base of the Black Sea Fleet, and in recent months there have been several attempts to attack it with drones. One of the most recent drone attacks on Sevastopol was carried out on January 16, when air defense forces shot down 10 drones.

MNA/PR