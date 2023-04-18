G7 FMs welcome Iran, Saudi Arabia restoring relations

"We welcome initiatives to improve bilateral relations among countries and de-escalate tensions in the region, including Iran and Saudi Arabia's recent agreement to restore ties," the G7 foreign ministers said in a collective statement released following their meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, Sputnik reported.

The G7 member states note with concern increased threats to stability in Afghanistan, the G7 foreign ministers said in a joint statement after their meeting in Japan.

The G7 foreign ministers stated the need to continue to reduce the global nuclear arsenals.

"The overall decline in global nuclear arsenals must continue and not be reversed. The NPT is the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and the foundation for the pursuit of nuclear disarmament and peaceful uses of nuclear energy," according to the statement.

MNA/PR