Saudi FM to visit Syria Tuesday in 1st visit since conflict

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will land in Damascus on Tuesday, Syria's information ministry told reporters in a written note, in his first visit to the country since conflict broke out in Syria in 2011, Reuters reported.

It follows a visit by Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad to Saudi Arabia last week.

During the meeting, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad held discussions on Syria’s unity, security, stability, and territorial integrity.

The ministers welcomed the start of procedures for resuming consular services and flights between the two countries.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of resolving Syria’s humanitarian challenges and creating a suitable environment for aid to reach all regions of the country.

MNA/PR