Commenting on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s latest remarks against equal negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday that he would "find it difficult to disagree" with her in this regard, TASS reported.

"This is certainly so. How can you engage in equal talks with a half-decayed neo-Nazi country, which is under external governance? Talks are possible only with its masters, namely with Washington. There is no one else to talk to," Medvedev wrote.

In his opinion, negotiations are possible only on the subject of "post-conflict world order."

"However, it is too early to speak about it," the Russian official added. "That is why there is no need at all for any negotiations."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Friday that equal negotiations between Russia and Ukraine must be rejected. In her words, G7 member states must support Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s so-called peace plan.

SKH/PR