Kim Jong-un says N. Korea to launch surveillance satellite

The North Korean leader gave instructions to create a constellation of similar spacecraft in order to increase the country’s intelligence capabilities.

Also, Kim tasked the country’s officials with preparing for the launch of surveillance satellites, TASS reported.

Earlier, Pyongyang announced its plans to turn North Korea into a global-level space nation, adding that the required foundation has already been laid.

According to Reuters, North Korea in December conducted what it called an important "final phase" test for the surveillance satellite and said it would complete preparations for the launch by April. At that time, it released grainy black and white images of the South Korean capital Seoul, which it said had been taken during the test.

