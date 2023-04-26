Kazakh prime minister officially welcomed in Tehran

Mokhber and Smailov are set to hold a meeting today to discuss issues of mutual interest, ways to expand Iran-Kazakhstan bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

Smailov's trip to Tehran is aimed at expanding the economic and commercial relations between Iran and Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh prime minister is set to hold meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials during the upcoming visit.

Iran-Kazakhstan trade volume in the first 10 months of 2022 reached $450 million. During this period, Iran's exports to Kazakhstan increased by 26.5% to $167 million and imports from Kazakhstan to Iran increased by 15% to $283 million.

