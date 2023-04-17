Crowds in London protest Israeli regime's apartheid policies

Crowds gathered outside the Home Office carrying signs expressing solidarity with Palestinians bearing slogans including "Freedom for Palestine," "Boycott Apartheid" and "Stop Killing Palestinians."

Some Orthodox Jews were among those attending the protest, which was organized by the Justice for Palestine Committee as part of the annual "Quds Day”.

People later marched towards the Prime Minister's Office, Downing Street, while chanting slogans against the Israeli regime's policies against Palestinians, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Free Palestine!" was among the slogans chanted by the group with Palestinian flags.

