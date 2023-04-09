Thousands to rally in Germany against Ukraine war

So-called Easter marches are traditional in Germany, with this year's weekend peace demonstrations expected to be held in over 120 cities and towns across the country, Sputnik news agency reported.

The organizer of the Berlin march, Netzwerk Friedenskooperative (Peace Cooperation Network), estimates that up to 3,000 are attending the demonstration, which began at Berlin's central quarter of Wedding.

The participants can be seen carrying flags depicting the dove of peace, as well as banners that read "US and NATO Get Out of Ukraine," "Diplomacy, Not Arms," "Against Pointless Sanctions, Cheap Energy Now," "Tanks Never Bring Peace," as well as other slogans against Europe's dependence on the United States.

A performer sang a pacifist song in Russian, German and Yiddish and some speakers called for prompt peace negotiations on Ukraine from the stage before the start of the procession.

"Stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, it only escalates and prolongs the conflict," one of the speakers said, stressing that Russia's security interests should also be respected given NATO's weaponization and its expansion along Russia's borders.

A small number of pro-Ukrainian activists attempted to disrupt the march but failed.

Additionally, a similar rally was held in Munich.

In the announcement of the Berlin march, the organizers urged against sending weapons to Ukraine, deployment of nuclear weapons at the Ramstein air base, and opposed Russian sanctions, which, as organizers pointed out, backfired on Germany. They also urged the German authorities to facilitate peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, as well as to create Europe's security architecture "from Lisbon to Vladivostok."

MNA/PR