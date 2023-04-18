2 Zionists injured during shooting operation in al-Quds

Two Zionists were injured during the shooting operation, according to the reports.

Zionist media reported that police forces have surrounded a building in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood to find the perpetrator of the operation.

The person who carried out the operation has successfully fled the scene, according to Zionist media.

The reports added that the medical staff provided aid to the injured at the site of the operation.

The conflict between the Palestinians and the occupiers has escalated recently since the start of the holy month of Ramadan following the Israeli regime's assaults on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy al-Quds city.

MP/FNA14020129000213