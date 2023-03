Hicabi Kırlangıç presented a copy of his credential to the top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a meeting at the foreign ministry compound in Tehran on Sunday

According to Turkish media, the new ambassador to Tehran is a professor specializing in the Farsi language and literature who was commended by high honors by Iran for his contribution to the translation of reputed Turkish and Farsi works into two languages.

MNA