Iran envoy holds talks with Putin's special representative

During the meeting, Jalali and Bogandov discussed the quadrilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria, and Turkey on Syrian issues.

Recently, the Russian Ambassador to Syria Aleksandr Yefimov said that the quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey was postponed to May.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the senior diplomats of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey discussed the planning for a four-party ministerial meeting during consultations in Moscow on April 3-4.

Consultations between the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey took place in Moscow on December 28, 2022, as part of efforts to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus. The meeting’s participants reached an agreement to create a trilateral commission. A meeting between top diplomats is expected to follow the consultations to discuss the possibility of talks between Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Bashar Assad of Syria. Later, it was reported that Iran would join the consultations at the level of foreign ministries.

Erdogan told reporters on December 15, 2022, that he had suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin host a trilateral meeting involving the Syrian president, adding that the summit should be preceded by a meeting between officials from intelligence agencies, defense and foreign ministries.

