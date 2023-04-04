Kremlin warns of response to Finland’s accession to NATO

"The Kremlin believes that this is yet another escalation and that NATO’s expansion is posing a threat to our security and the interests of the Russian Federation. <…> We will take countermeasures to ensure our own security both tactically and strategically," Peskov warned as he said Russia would respond as it thinks fit.

"Believe me, our military will inform us about everything in due time," he added, TASS reported.

"We will closely monitor the developments in Finland and see how the North Atlantic bloc will use the territory of Finland regarding the deployment of weapons, systems, and infrastructure close to our border there, potentially posing a threat to us," Peskov said. Measures will be taken accordingly, he emphasized.

According to him, the situation around Finland "is fundamentally different from the situation in Ukraine." "Firstly, Finland was never anti-Russia, and we have had no disputes with Finland," Peskov maintained. "Things are quite the opposite with Ukraine, and the situation there is potentially more dangerous. This was why we needed to conduct the special military operation with the aim of attaining all the goals we set out," he concluded.

MNA/PR