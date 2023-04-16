Japan to help 3 drought-hit provinces of Iran: ambassador

In a meeting with the governor-general of Kerman on Sunday, Kazutoshi Aikawa said steps will be taken through the cooperation of international organizations to deal with the drought in three Iranian provinces grappling with drought.

“We will travel to three provinces for scientific field studies on dealing with drought,” he said.

The Japanese envoy said his country is ready to bolster mutual economic, social, and tourism relations with Iran.

Japanese companies are still operating in Iran, he said, adding that although it is difficult to start a new project, the companies will continue the previous ones.

He also expressed hopes for the prospects of reviving the Iran nuclear agreement which the US unilaterally abandoned later and imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

