Iran Oil Minister arrives in Russia for energy talks

The session, aimed at expanding collaboration between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, will be chaired by Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Russia’s Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilyov, who co-head the commission.

Under the planned schedule, expert-level meetings will take place during the first two days. Iranian and Russian specialists will discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various working groups. They will address existing challenges and draft a roadmap for future collaboration, culminating in a memorandum of understanding to be signed by the two ministers.

The meeting follows the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Iran and Russia in January 2024 and the approval of a free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union by Iran’s parliament in February 2024. These developments have further strengthened cooperation between the two countries.

Key discussion topics are expected to include energy, trade, finance, banking, transportation, logistics, customs, industry, mining, agriculture, health, culture, tourism, science and technology—all aligned with implementing the newly ratified agreements.

The 17th Joint Economic Cooperation Commission was held in Tehran in February 2024, hosted by Iran’s Oil Ministry.