Apr 15, 2023, 10:16 AM

Saudi delegation in Mashhad to inspect diplomatic missions

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – A Saudi delegation has arrived in Mashhad to follow up on a plan to reopen the country’s diplomatic missions in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Upon their arrival at Mashhad Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport, the Saudi delegation, headed by Nasser bin Awad Al-Ghanoum, was warmly welcomed by Mohammad Beheshti, head of the representative office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran in Khorasan Razavi.

Beheshti expressed hope that with the reopening of the political representatives of Iran and Saudi Arabia, the relations between these two important Muslim countries in the region will expand and the nationals of Iran and Saudi Arabia will be able to travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia as before.

Earlier last week, the delegation of Saudi Arabia visited its embassy and diplomatic places in Tehran.

At the same time, the technical delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran traveled to the Arab country to make preparations for the reopening of the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Riyadh, the consulate general in Jeddah, and the representative office of Iran at the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC).
The exchange of delegations comes a month after Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement in the Chinese capital Beijing to restore their diplomatic ties and reopen their embassies after seven years.

Marzieh Rahmani

