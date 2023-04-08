10 killed in Kenya as truck crashes into pedestrians

The crash in the town of Migori happened along a major highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle on Saturday, Aljazeera reported.

An operation to free people trapped under the truck was underway, and there are fears the death toll might rise, Migori police commander Mark Wanjala said.

Two more people were reported to have been knocked across a bridge and into a river, Wanjala said.

Witnesses told local media the truck driver honked the vehicle’s horn repeatedly before the crash. The truck was carrying bags of rice towards the Isebania border town into neighboring Tanzania.

Videos of people looting the rice while people remained trapped under the track appeared on social media.

Many Kenyans travel to their rural homes during the Easter holidays, and road accidents during the busy season are common.

SKH/PR