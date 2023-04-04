1 dead, several injured in train crash near The Hague

Rescue teams were seen ferrying away the injured in pre-dawn darkness at the scene of the accident at Voorschoten, a village near The Hague. The accident happened around 3:25 a.m. (0125 GMT), Dutch emergency services said.

A fire department spokesperson told Dutch radio that 19 people were taken to the hospital. Others were being treated on the spot, the emergency services said, Reuters reported.

The front carriage of the night train from Leiden city to The Hague derailed and ploughed into a field after the accident, ANP news agency said. The second carriage was on its side and a fire broke out in the rear carriage but was later extinguished, it said.

There were conflicting reports about the cause of the accident.

Earlier reports said the passenger train had collided with a freight train. Dutch Railways (NS) spokesperson Erik Kroeze said a freight train was involved in the accident but could not give details.

Dutch Railways said in a tweet that trains between Leiden and parts of The Hague were cancelled due to the accident.

"This is an incredibly tragic accident," Voorschoten Mayor Nadine Stemerdink said. "We regret there was also a fatality. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of those involved."

MNA/PR