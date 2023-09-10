Iran-US trade exchanges grow by 26% in 7 months of 2023

The US Bureau of Statistics reported that the trade exchanges between the United States and Iran hit $31 million during the first seven months of 2023.

According to the report, US exports to Iran grew by 26% from January to July of 2023, reaching $30.6 million. In the same period last year, US exports to Iran were reported to be $24.2 million.

Imports from Iran to the United States in the first seven months of 2023 were over $0.6 million, which represents a growth of approximately 20% compared to the same period last year.

Iran ranked 176th among importers of American goods in the first seven months of 2023, and ranked 211th among countries exporting goods to the United States.

