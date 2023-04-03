  1. Politics
Apr 3, 2023, 7:00 PM

Russia says will beef up military in NW as Finland joins NATO

Russia says will beef up military in NW as Finland joins NATO

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Russia will strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions in response to Finland's expected accession to NATO on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko says.

Grushko told RIA, "We will strengthen our military potential in the western and northwestern direction. In the event that the forces and resources of other NATO members are deployed in Finland, we will take additional steps to reliably ensure Russia's military security."

Finland has a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia that will roughly double the transatlantic alliance's frontier facing Moscow.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said last year that Russia was taking "adequate countermeasures" and would form 12 units and divisions in its western military district, Reuters reported.

MP/PR

News Code 199018

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News