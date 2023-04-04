US does not want truth about Nord Streams to become public

"The events of recent weeks, including numerous anonymous disinformation attempts in the local media, once again confirm that the White House is not interested in making public unpalatable truth about the initiators and executors of this act of sabotage," the diplomats pointed out,

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Western officials admitted that the Polish or the Ukrainian government could be behind the Nord Streams sabotage, but neither Europe nor NATO were willing to find out the truth about the incident.

On September 27 last year, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" that took place on three lines of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Swedish seismologists registered two explosions that occurred on September 26 near the pipeline route. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case over charges of international terrorism.

On February 8, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published an article, which said, citing sources, that US Navy divers had planted explosive devices under the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the cover of the Baltops exercise in June 2022, and Norwegians activated the bombs three months later. According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House security specialists. White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a comment to TASS that Hersh’s account was "utterly false and complete fiction."

