The United States administration realizes that no one believes that it played no role in the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, Maria Zakharova said as quoted by TASS.

"The Americans claim they "had nothing to do" with the explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines even though the findings by renowned investigative reporter Seymour Hersh are widely available," she wrote on her Telegram channel late on Tuesday. "We know that they know that everyone knows that this is a lie."

"The problem is not that "the US" is the only logical answer to the oldest question in legal practice, Cui bono (who benefits?) that makes any sense; the problem is that the Americans are simply lying. I could tell you again about US Secretary of State Colin Powell’s vial hoax, but if you are tired of this story, I have plenty of others," the spokeswoman continued.

As an example, the diplomat cited the situation in the Republic of Haiti, which has remained under US occupation for decades.

"And now a few words about the real assistance from the United States. In 2010, a terrible earthquake occurred on the island, killing hundreds of thousands of people; the total number of victims, including those killed and injured, exceeded half a million. The US allocated $380 million. Does this seem like a lot? But a US presidential election is 15 times more expensive. By the way, Joe Biden promised Zelensky much more than to their ‘allies and friends’ from Haiti during the most terrible period of their history," she wrote.

"This is a very thought-provoking story for Zelensky, who so affectionately embraced Joe Biden in the center of Kiev. How much must one hate their own people to consider a prospect similar to that of long-suffering Haiti for themselves?" she said.

"So, to what extent is the US "not responsible" for sabotaging Nord Stream - as much as for the assassination of Haiti's president? Or for the vial hoax of the invasion of Iraq?" the spokeswoman asked rhetorically.

