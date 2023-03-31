Curbing inflation should be gov.'s top priority: cleric

"Today, curbing inflation should be a priority for officials, managers and economic agents," Hojjat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard during this week's Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has named the Persian New Year of 1402 which started on March 21, 2023 the year of "Inflation Control, and Growth in Production."

The Tehran Friday Prayers leader pointed out that the country is facing an economic war waged by the United States and the western countries, noting the Raeisi administration has to double efforts to fulfill its promises in the economic sector to improve people's living conditions despite all the foreign pressures.

"Undoubtedly, controlling inflation is the first priority in the economic sector and the improvement in economic indicators. No doubt that today curbing inflation should be the main issue of officials and economic agents."

Abu Torabi Fard noted high inflation has negative impact on economic activities as it increases uncertainty in the economic sector.

He went on to say that "As the Leader of the Revolution emphasized, inflation should be brought under control and it should become a driving force in the service of production and economic growth in the country.

The senior cleric continued to point to the increasing oil revenues is the main cause of high inflation in the country, while also noting that the independence of the Central Bank in carrying out the financial and monetary policies should be preserved.

MNA