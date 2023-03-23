Raeisi adm. plans to improve people's livelihood: Veep

Mokhber made the remarks on a visit to Khuzestan province in the southwest on Thursday.

"The economic team of the 13th government has started a codified and scheduled planning to curb inflation and resolve people's livelihood problems this year," he said.

Referring to the naming of the new year as "inflation control, growth in production" by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the first vice-president added, "With the aim of democratizing the economy, which is one of the most important aspects of the resistance economy doctrine in line with the insistence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for the past several years, the necessary plans have been made and we hope to achieve the desired goals this year through moving forward."

As regards the people of Khuzestan province's problems, he said, "Various measures and planning have been launched in the government to solve the problems of this province in the fields of employment, water supply and sewage system."

