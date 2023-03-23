  1. Economy
Mar 23, 2023, 4:30 PM

Raeisi adm. plans to improve people's livelihood: Veep

Raeisi adm. plans to improve people's livelihood: Veep

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Iran's first vice president Mohammad Mokhber said that economic team of the 13th administration has launched comprehensive and scheduled planning to curb inflation and solve people's livelihood problems this year.

Mokhber made the remarks on a visit to Khuzestan province in the southwest on Thursday.

"The economic team of the 13th government has started a codified and scheduled planning to curb inflation and resolve people's livelihood problems this year," he said.

Referring to the naming of the new year as "inflation control, growth in production" by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the first vice-president added, "With the aim of democratizing the economy, which is one of the most important aspects of the resistance economy doctrine in line with the insistence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for the past several years, the necessary plans have been made and we hope to achieve the desired goals this year through moving forward."

As regards the people of Khuzestan province's problems, he said, "Various measures and planning have been launched in the government to solve the problems of this province in the fields of employment, water supply and sewage system."

MNA/5739024

News Code 198762

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News