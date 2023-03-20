Raeisi in Khuzestan to inaugurate Abadan Refinery 2nd phase

Some $1.2 billion has been invested in the development plan with 210,000 bpd capacity will be added to Iran’s refinery capacity.

The main objectives of carrying out this development plan were to complete the value chain and reduce the country’s vulnerability in the face of sanctions by turning crude oil and gas condensates into different oil products and improving the quality of the products.

With the inauguration of this project, the refinery’s gasoline output is estimated to increase by 6%, a 53% increase in liquid gas production, and 23% in gas-oil production, and it will create jobs for 7,000 for local people.

The plan is expected to increase the quality of the products to meet Euro-5 standards, reduce emissions, and decrease mazut production from 45% to 26%.

MNA/5737283