TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Like other Iranian cities, Ardabil bazaars are crowded with people who buy candies, nuts, and other items necessary for the new year.

Nowruz is the Iranian or Persian New Year celebrated by various ethnicities worldwide. It is a festival based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar, on the spring equinox—on or around 21 March on the Gregorian calendar.