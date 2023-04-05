UAE president to meet with Raeisi in near future: MP

Yaqoub Rezazadeh said that after the recent meeting of Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) with the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it was agreed that the President of the UAE would meet with the President of Iran in the near future.

Following recent Shamkhani's meeting with the Prime Minister of the UAE, the relations between the foreign ministers of Iran and the UAE have started, the Iranian lawmaker argued.

"I think after Shamkhani's visit to the UAE, we will see the development of political relations between Iran and the UAE", Rezazadeh added.

"The president is supposed to visit Saudi Arabia at the invitation of its King, which will definitely spill over to other countries," he continued.

"In this regard, the president of UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed, is going to meet with the president of Iran soon, and this meeting will take place either in Iran or in the UAE." he further pointed out.

Referring to the positive role of the King of Oman in the relations of peace and reconciliation and mediation between countries, Rezazadeh stated, "There is a possibility that the King of Oman will visit Iran in the coming days and months to facilitate this matter."

