North-South Corridor to enhance level of Iran-Belarus ties

In a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, on Monday evening, Mohammad Mokhber, the first Iranian vice president pointed to the serious will of the governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Belarus to promote relations and emphasized that the economic relations between Tehran and Minsk should be developed and strengthened in parallel with political relations between the two countries.

The first vice president considered the signing of a comprehensive cooperation roadmap and seven cooperation documents signed between Iran and Belarus during the Belarusian delegation's visit to Tehran earlier today as laying the ground for a new enhanced level of relations between the two countries.

Mokhber also emphasized, "the Iranian knowledge-based companies in the field of pharmaceuticals and automobiles have made significant progress in the past years, and we are fully prepared to open a new chapter in the relations between the two countries with the help of experts and the private sector."

Alexander Lukashenko, for his part. pointed to the high level of the growth of technologies of Iranian knowledge-based companies and emphasized, "Iranian companies' products can be supplied at the global level, and by promoting joint cooperation, we can be the basis for the export of these products at the international level."

The President of Belarus emphasized the need to speed up the implementation of economic, commercial and industrial agreements between the two countries, adding "Very good agreements have been signed with the President of Iran during this visit and we hope that through the will and determination of the heads of states of the two countries, the fields of cooperation between Iran and Belarus will expand more than in the past."

Referring to the executive role and economic management of the first vice president in the government, he invited Mokhber to visit his country and expressed hope that through careful planning and doubled efforts, the two countries will be able to lay the ground for the implementation of bilateral agreements in the shortest possible time.

