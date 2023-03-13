Iran, Belarus ministers stress expanding industrial coop.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin held a meeting with the Belarusian Minister of Industry Rogozhnik Alexander Nikolaevich and a group of industrial officials who are accompanying Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on a two-day official visit to Tehran on Monday.

In the meeting with the Belarusian delegation, Fatemi-Amin referred to the cooperation of the Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI) with its Belarusian counterpart and also an agreement between banks of the two countries for connection through an Electronic Financial Messaging System (known as SEPAM) to transfer money and issue letters of credit (LC) and emphasized that the infrastructure needed for the development of trade between the two countries is created, Tehran Times reported.

He stated that an agreement on the possibility of barter trade between the two countries is also going to be signed soon, adding, “With the full accession of Iran to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in less than a year from now 80 percent of the tariffs between the two countries will be zeroed.

The minister further invited Nikolaevich and his team to visit the exhibition of Iran's export capabilities, which will be held with the presence of ministers and trade delegations from more than 50 countries in Tehran during May 7-10.

Nikolaevich in his turn said Belarus pays special attention to the expansion of trade relations with Iran, adding that: “In the days when both countries have been subjected to heavy and cruel sanctions, we must make a double effort to defeat the sanctions.”

Stating that with Iran's joining the EAEU, many issues in the field of transportation will be resolved, he emphasized: “Our goal is for Iranian products to flourish in the Belarusian market and Belarusian products to enter the Iranian market.”

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is visiting Tehran to meet with President Ebrahim Raisi and explore ways of developing all-out ties between the two countries.

Lukashenko was officially welcomed by President Raisi in a ceremony at the Golestan Palace complex on Monday morning.

As reported, during this visit, the officials of the two countries will exchange views on cooperation in a variety of areas including industrial, agricultural, and transportation projects.

MNA