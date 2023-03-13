Lukashenko visits Iran's knowledge-based achievements fair

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, visited the exhibition of knowledge-based capabilities and achievements of a number of Iranian companies in the fields of health, electronic and telecommunication industries, oil, gas and petrochemicals, and power plant construction.

The two presidents were also informed about the latest achievements and developments of Iranian companies in the field of producing all kinds of medicines, electronic and telecommunication equipment, as well as power plant equipment and oil, gas and petrochemical extraction.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday evening arrived on an official visit in Iran and was welcomed by Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin at Mehrabad Airport.

He was also officially welcomed Iranian counterpart on Monday morning. The presidents of Iran and Belarus held a bilateral meeting as well as a joint meeting of high-ranking delegations.

The comprehensive cooperation roadmap and seven cooperation documents in various commercial, transportation, agricultural and cultural fields were signed between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Belarus during the meetings.

This is Lukashenko’s third visit to Iran. His previous visit took place in 2006. The two presidents met in September 2022 in Samarkand, on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

MNA/