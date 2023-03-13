Iran, Belarus ink comprehensive cooperation roadmap, 7 MoUs

Joint meeting of Iran-Belarus high-ranking delegations

High-ranking delegations of Iran and Belarus also held a joint meeting on Monday.

Iranian president in the meeting described the relations between Iran and Belarus as good and constructive in the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and emphasized the use of existing capacities to accelerate the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

He also said that the use of the capacity of regional treaties such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union is effective in increasing economic relations between the two countries and other independent countries.

Raeisi also emphasized the implementation of the agreements between Iran and Belarus until the results are achieved and its economic benefits become tangible for the two nations.

Lukashenko, in turn, described Iran as one of the advanced countries in the field of civilization and economy, calling for more cooperation between the two countries in various fields of industry, agriculture, transportation and technology.

The President of Belarus also referred to the slow development of economic cooperation between Iran and Belarus in the past years and praised the acceleration of the development of relations between the two countries in the government of Raeisi.

Tehran, Minsk against unilateralism: Raeisi

Speaking at the joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart, Raeisi said, "Good agreements were made in the field of industry, mining, trade, agriculture, roads and various fields, and we hope that it will be a step towards the development of the two countries."

The President said, "Today, after 30 years of friendly relations, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Belarus have designed a comprehensive road map for the development of their strategic relations in various fields, which will definitely lead to a different future."

Raeisi added, "This roadmap, based on the conditions and capacities of Iran and Belarus, will clarify the path of the two countries for cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields."

In another part of his speech, the President stated, "Despite the threats and sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to take great steps towards progress and create opportunities for itself from the sanctions."

Raeisi added, "Iran is ready to share its experiences in this regard with Belarus as a friendly country."

Referring to the valuable agreements between Iran and Belarus in various fields, especially in the fields of industry, mining, trade, agriculture and roads, the President expressed hope that the adherence and implementation of these agreements will strengthen the relations between the two countries and secure the interests of the two nations.

"In addition to bilateral relations, the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to improve its relations with Belarus within the framework of regional and extra-regional organisations, and in this regard, fruitful negotiations have been held between the two sides," he noted.

"We can have very good cooperation with each other by using the capacity of Shanghai and Eurasian Union organisations and develop these cooperation based on common positions and interests," Raeis said.

Referring to the fundamental measures taken by the 13th Administration to develop Tehran-Minsk relations, the President said, "In the past year and a half, fundamental steps have been taken to improve the level of cooperation between Iran and Belarus, and our commercial and economic conditions today cannot be compared to before."

Raeisi pointed out, "Both countries are against unilateralism and we believe that effective and constructive communication between independent countries is the way to neutralise the sanctions and, considering the good capacities of these countries, become the basis for the progress of nations."

Lukashenko, for his part, pointed to his last visit to Iran in 2006 and said that no sanctions or pressures have been able to stop the Iranian nation from progressing, and it is a fact that an independent and strong Iran is continuing its path.

Referring to the signed memorandums of understanding between Iran and Belarus, Lukashenko noted that if all these MoUs will be implemented, the two countries can reach the $100 million trade exchange. "The volume of trade between the two countries has tripled in 2022 compared to 2021."

The two countries have a similar view about international and regional issues, he added, saying that Tehran and Minsk want to build a better and homogeneous world.

He went on to say, "The two countries have very good scientific and technical achievements, and I think these initiatives and plans should reach the commercial stage in the future. Our cooperation with Iran continues in various fields, including humanitarian, and will be developed in the parliamentary field as well."

The Belarusian president expressed hope that the implementation of the comprehensive program of cooperation to help to develop the relations between the two countries even more.

Iran, Belarus ink comprehensive cooperation roadmap, 7 MoUs

Ebrahim Raeisi and Alexander Lukashenko signed the roadmap for comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Belarus during a ceremony.

Also, in the presence of Raeisi and Lukashenko, the senior officials of Iran and Belarus signed the cooperation documents of the two countries in various commercial, transportation, agricultural, cultural and artistic fields, the transfer of convicts and the executive programme document on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries.

These documents were signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Industry, Agriculture, Roads and Urban Development and Justice with their Belarusian counterparts.

Raeisi officially welcomes Belarusian counterpart in Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi officially welcomed his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on Monday morning.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Lukashenko arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening.

Upon his arrival at Mehrabad airport, he was welcomed by Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin.

This is Lukashenko’s third visit to Iran. His previous visit took place in 2006. The two presidents met in September 2022 in Samarkand, on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During his stay in Tehran, Lukashenko will also meet with Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and a number of top-ranking government officials and senior lawmakers. Trade and economic cooperation are expected to top the agenda of Lukashenko’s talks, which are to yield a comprehensive roadmap of all-round cooperation between Minsk and Tehran.

