Bomb kills 1, wounds 5 at press award event in Afghanistan

The explosion took place at the Tabian Farhang centre in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of the province, as journalists gathered for the award event at 11 am on Saturday, said Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for Balkh police.

“A blast has taken placed in the second police district of Balkh,” he said. Waziri confirmed the casualty toll, adding that three children were among the injured, Al Jazeera reported.

The incident came two days after a bomb in Mazar-i-Sharif killed the provincial governor, Daud Muzmal, and two others. Four were wounded.

