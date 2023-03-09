Assad appreciates Iran's assistance to quake-hit Syrians

Bashar Assad, President of Syria received the visiting Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Damascus for a meeting on Thursday evening.

In the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat renewed offering condolences, sympathy and solidarity of the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on death of a large number of Syrian people in the recent terrible earthquake in the country.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the strong and humanitarian insistence the Islamic Republic of Iran on the need to lift the oppressive blockade imposed by the United States and Western countries against Syria and also stressed the need to attract support and send international aid to the victims of the Syrian earthquake.

Referring to the sending of sincere aid by the resistance groups to the Syrian people, he evaluated this aid as showing the resistance's solidarity and support to the Syrian government and the people.

The foreign minister called the recent breakthrough in relations between Arab countries and Syria as realistic and a positive step in the path of Islamic solidarity.

Amir-Abdollahian condemned the Zionist Israeli regime's repeated attacks on Syria in strongest terms, adding, "The recent savage attack by the Zionist regime as the Syrians grapple with the earthquake had origins in the aggressive and anti-human nature of the usurping Zionist regime, as well as the haplessness of that racist regime to change the political equations in Syria. Also, the Zionist regime is trying to deflect public opinion and attention from its escalating situation and internal crises in the occupied Palestinian territories."

The Syrian president appreciated and thanked the messages and offering of solidarity and sympathy of the Leader of the islamic Revolution and President Ayatollah Raeisi and the assistance and support of the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the victims of the earthquake in Syria.

"Your today's trip to the earthquake-ed areas showed that the Iranian government and nation's support for Syria and the Syrian earthquake victims is not only a material support, but also has strong spiritual aspects and that is priceless," Assad said.

He emphasized, "Amid the ongoing critical developments in the region, this trip makes great sense politically."

While emphasizing the expansion of Iran-Syria relations, the Syrian President assessed those strategic relations in the interest of stability and security in the region.

