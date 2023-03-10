FM slams intl. community double standards toward Syria crisis

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus on Thursday.

Stating that Iran and Syria are friends in difficult times, Amir-Abdollahian stressed that Tehran welcomes the recent developments in Syria's relations with the countries of the region.

"We are happy that the countries of the region have adopted a realistic behavior towards Syria and the reality of Syria's important regional role and important position," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister went on to say that bilateral and multilateral regional dialogues are the key to the region's progress and development.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any initiative, dialogue, normalization, and development of regional relations. In this framework, we welcome the quadrilateral meeting of Iran, Syria, Turkey, and Russia with the aim of achieving greater cooperation and getting the region out of crisis and misunderstandings," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian condemned the barbaric attack carried out by the Israeli regime on Syria's Aleppo airport, saying, "We have no doubt that the Zionists will have no place in the future of the region. But the countries of the region will take strong steps toward dialogue, interaction, and cooperation."

Hard days will await the Zionists and they should wait for regretful days, the Iranian foreign minister cited.

"We believe that it is now the time for foreign forces to leave the land of Syria and respect the territorial integrity of this country," the top Iranian diplomat emphasized, calling on all parties to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security and stability of Syria.

Tehran will continue its humanitarian and relief efforts to help the Syrian earthquake victims, he added.

Referring to his recent visit to Geneva to attend the session of the Human Rights Council, Amir-Abdollahian stated that he called for taking effective action for the situation in Syria during his meetings with the officials of the UN and international humanitarian organizations.

"I hope that Western and US double standards will not prevent international organizations from providing aid to Syria," he continued.

The Syrian foreign minister, for his part, appreciated Iran's timely humanitarian aid to the quake-hit Syrian territories.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mekdad also condemned the Zionist Israeli regime's occupation of Syrian territories in Golan Heights.

"We are optimistic about the current developments and we are trying to normalize the situation in the region and outside the region, as well as to have enough time to resist the policies that Israel has taken in the Golan region, Mekdad said.

He also said, "The hardliner government in Israel is trying to dominate the entire region and occupy more lands."

Referring to Tehran-Damascus ties, the Syrian foreign minister said that coordination between the two countries continues at the highest level.

The Syrian Foreign Minister also stated in response to a question that "The main priority is leaving Syrian lands by foreign and illegitimate forces, both in the northwestern and northeastern regions of Syria, and this is a priority for us and our friends. After that, the war against terrorism is one of our priorities, and as far as different countries rush to our aid, we will able to free the world from the suffering that terrorism can cause."

Regarding relation between Tehran and Damascus, Mekdad said that "the relations between Iran and Syria are not limited to these two frameworks, but are much broader than that. Since the beginning of the Islamic revolution, we had a lot of cooperation in economic fields and political coordination, developments that are important for both countries, both regional and international developments."

Stating that the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran is very important both in the region and the world, Mekdad said that Iran seeks security and stability in the region, and Syria also supports the establishment of stability and security in the region. "This cannot be achieved when the occupation continues and we see the presence of foreigners in the region," he added.

Citing that Iran's role in the Astana Process and also in all stages of developments in Syria has been a positive role, the top Syrian diplomat called for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria.

"The role played by Iran in the Astana process as well as in all stages of developments in Syria has been a positive role. The role played by Iran has always been positive and shows the country's true belief in international laws and ending the problems in the region. From the very beginning, we welcomed Iran's joining the four-way talks between Syria, Russia, Turkey and Iran," the top Syrian diplomat further underscored.

