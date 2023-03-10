Iran FM stresses lifting western sanctions against Syria

During the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat also once again offered sympathy to the Syrian government and nation over the recent deadly earthquake.

Amir-Abdollahian, elsewhere in his remarks, described new breakthrough in the relations of Arab countries with Syria as a positive step in the path of Islamic solidarity and a realistic action.

He also described the current position of the Syrian government in regional and Arab equations to be due to the resistance of the Syrian government and nation against proxy terrorists.

Referring to the Zionist regime's attack on Syria's infrastructures while the Arab country was seeking humanitarian and relief aid to help the victims of the recent earthquake, Amir-Abdollahian strongly condemned the attacks and said that such aggression indicates the anti-humane nature of the Israeli regime.

Mekdad, for his part, expressed appreciation for the solidarity and sympathy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria over the recent earthquake, saying that "We follow the approach of sincere cooperation and friendship between the two countries."

Mekdad also said that Damascus appreciates the approach of Iranian foreign ministry towards advancing the sincere cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian and Mekdad, during the meeting, also discussed Iran-Syria bilateral ties in different fields such as economy, trade, and transit.

Holding a joint commission for economic cooperation between the two countries in the near future, in different areas of regional transportation and transit, technical and engineering services, and strengthening trade between the two countries were among the other topics discussed.

The two foreign ministers also agreed on the exchange of experience and training between the aid organizations of the two countries.

