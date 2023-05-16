Patriot missile base in Kiev destroyed by hypersonic strike

The Ukrainian government previously claimed that Kinzhal missiles had been intercepted by the US-made weapons platform, RT reported.

The Russian military did not provide further details about the strike, which was the first time Moscow said to have hit the long-range system supplied to Ukraine by its Western backers.

Kyiv reported that it had withstood a massive missile attack by Russian forces on Monday night. The Ukrainian military claimed to have intercepted six Kinzhal missiles, in addition to various other aerial targets.

The Russian ministry confirmed the attack in a daily briefing on Tuesday, stating that it had used long-range precision weapons to hit military targets, including “Ukrainian troops positions and places of storage of munitions, weapons and military hardware delivered from Western nations.”

A video circulating on social media purports to show a Patriot battery deployed in the Ukrainian capital firing several barrages of missiles at incoming Russian targets. Seconds later, a large explosion can be seen in the area.

MNA/PR